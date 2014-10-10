Auto leasing means leased out motor vehicle for a fixed period of time agreed on amount of money for the lease. It offers mobility solutions for both business and freedom travelers, and some others do not have access to a personal vehicle.

The report also provides various in-depth target market related analysis, such as Market Dynamics, PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Supply Chain Overview, Manufacturing/Production Cost Structure Overview etc. In addition, the report for target market provides market value forecast for the next 10 years (2019-2029), year on year growth (%) analysis, and market share (%) analysis for each segment and region provided in segmentation.

Scope of the Report:

The report published by Prophecy Market Insights covers detailed segmentation as mentioned below –

By Product Type:

– Short-term Rental

– Long-term Rental

– Finance Leasing

By Application:

– Airport

– Off-airport

By Region and Country:

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Israel

o South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the key companies covered in the report for target market are as mentioned below:

– Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

– Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

– Avis Budget Group, Inc.

– Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

– Sixt SE

– ALD Automotive AS

– Movida Group

– CA, Inc.

Key highlights of the Global Auto Leasing for the forecast years 2019-2029:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2029

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Auto Leasing market during the next ten years

• Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

• The growth of the Auto Leasing industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and Latin America

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Auto Leasing companies

Table of Contents

• Global Auto Leasing Market Introduction

o Preface

o Research Objective

• Global Auto Leasing Market Overview

o Market Purview

o Report Description

o Executive Summary

? Global Market, by Type

? Global Market, by Application

? Global Market, by Region

• Global Auto Leasing Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

o Market Trends

• Global Auto Leasing Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Type

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Short-term Rental

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Long-term Rental

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Finance Leasing

• Global Auto Leasing Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Application

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Airport

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Off Airport

