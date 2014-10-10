Break disc provide better stopping potential rather than the break drum, and growing automotive sales in addition growing demand efficient breaking system is driving the target market growth. Further, over the forecast period the brake disc market is expected to show the significant growth in the market.

Scope of the Report:

The report published by Prophecy Market Insights covers detailed segmentation as mentioned below –

By Type:

– Cast Iron

– CMC

By Application:

– Sedan

– SUV

By Region and Country:

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Israel

o South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the key companies covered in the report for target market are as mentioned below:

– Brembo S.p.A

– Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

– Kiriu USA Corporation

– Bocsh GmbH

– ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

– Continental Aktiengesellschaft

– AC delco Automotive Parts

– TEXTAR Friction, Inc.

– Winhere Auto Part Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– Accuride Wheel End Solutions

Key highlights of the Global Brake Disc for the forecast years 2019-2029:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2029

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Brake Disc market during the next ten years

• Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

• The growth of the Brake Disc industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Brake Disc companies

Table of Contents

• Global Brake Disc Market Introduction

o Preface

o Research Objective

• Global Brake Disc Market Overview

o Market Purview

o Report Description

o Executive Summary

? Global Market, by Type

? Global Market, by Application

? Global Market, by Region

• Global Brake Disc Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

o Market Trends

• Global Brake Disc Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Type

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Cast Iron

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by CMS

• Global Brake Disc Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Application

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Sedan

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by SUV

