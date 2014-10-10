Brazing consumables is the material consumed while brazing process. Flux and filler are metals know as brazing consumables in the global market. The market for brazing consumable is mounting because of to the rising applications across various industry such as electrical and electronics and automotive industry. In addition, growing Industrialization and rapid urbanization in emerging countries such factors propel the demand of metal joining processes, and also expected demand for brazing consumables.

Scope of the Report:

The report published by Prophecy Market Insights covers detailed segmentation as mentioned below –

By Product Type:

– Silver Brazing

– Copper Brazing

– Aluminum Brazing

– Nickel Brazing

By Application

– Automotive

– Aviation

– Electronics & Electrical

– Oil & Gas

– Others

By Techniques

– Torch Brazing

– Furnace Brazing

– Silver Brazing

– Vacuum Brazing

– Dip Brazing

– Others

By Region and Country:

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Israel

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the key companies covered in the report for target market are as mentioned below:

– Aimtec GmbH

– Bellman-Melcor

– Harris Products Group

– Indian Solder and Braze Alloys

– Johnson Matthey plc.

– Lucas-Milhaupt, Inc,

– Morgan Advanced Materials plc

– Oerlikon Metco US, Inc.

– Pietro Galliani S.p.A

– Saru Silver Alloy Ltd.

Table of Contents

• Global Brazing Consumables Market Introduction

o Preface

o Research Objective

• Global Brazing Consumables Market Overview

o Market Purview

o Report Description

o Executive Summary

? Global Market, by Type

? Global Market, by Application

? Global Market by Techniques

? Global Market, by Region

• Global Brazing Consumables Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

o Market Trends

• Global Brazing Consumables Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Type

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Silver Brazing

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Copper Brazing

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Aluminum Brazing

• Global Brazing Consumables Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Application

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Automotive

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Aviation

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Electronics & Electrical

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Oil & Gas

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Others

