Global electric hair clipper & trimmer market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.50 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancement of technology resulting in better designing and efficiency.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electric hair clipper & trimmer market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Conair Corporation, Andis Company, VEGA, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Havells India Ltd., FLYCO, Xiaomi, ZED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD., Happily Unmarried among others.

In June 2019, Xiaomi announced the availability of their first grooming product for the Indian market with the launch of “Mi Beard Trimmer”. The product is available in a single colour variant but is designed to high performance due to its large power, 40-length setting, steel body and waterproof feature. The product is designed to be used as either corded or cordless depending on the preference of the consumer and can also be used when travelling due to the availability of a travel lock

In April 2019, Flipkart announced that they had partnered with Beardo to provide different consumers Beardo’s grooming kit and electric trimmer. Beardo’s decision to provide their customers with electric grooming products will be helped due to the wide reach and marketing capabilities of Flipkart

Global electric hair clipper & trimmer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric hair clipper & trimmer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Electric hair clipper and trimmer are electronic grooming products that are used for removing/reducing the length of hair from the bodies of consumers. These products are majorly used to reduce the length of facial hair or from the top of the head of individuals. These products are generally available in two variants, i.e. corded and cordless.

Benefits associated with these product such as convenient operating resulting in greater adoption

Enhanced safety and skin protection with these products in comparison to razors, this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle is another factor boosting this market growth

Prevailing demand for personal care products also acts as a market driver

Concerns regarding the lack of operating duration due to the low power output of batteries, this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of substitutes in the market is also restricting this market growth

Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market By Product (Corded, Cordless), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End-Users (Household, Barbers), Application (Adults, Kids), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

