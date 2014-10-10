This market research report is a persuaded solution to have top-quality market research data that suits best to your business needs. Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in this Medical Device Connectivity market report. For the clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. Significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are analysed and discussed in this Medical Device Connectivity report. This Medical Device Connectivity market research report also offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type (Integration Software, Connectivity Hardware (Wired, Wireless (Wi-Fi, WMTS, Bluetooth), By Applications (Electronic Medical Record, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Community Healthcare, Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of remote monitoring capabilities in healthcare services along with increasing the quality of services and safety of patients.

Some of the major players in this market are Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Digi International Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Honeywell HomeMed LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, eDevice Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Lantronix Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Silex Technology America, Inc., NantHealth, Spectrum Medical and, True Process, Inc. among others.

The global medical devices connectivity market is segmented based on product type application, end user and geography.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into integration software and connectivity hardware. Connectivity hardware is further segmented based on product types into wired and wireless solutions. Wired solutions include segments such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and WMTS.

Based on end users the market is segmented into hospitals, community healthcare, clinics and others. Hospitals segment dominate the market with more than 60% market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. On the basis of application the market is segmented into electronic medical record (EMR), patient monitoring and others.

Based on geography the global medical device connectivity market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising need of healthcare data integration and changes in healthcare regulations. Medical device connectivity tools will help to U.S. healthcare model to shift from episodic model to dynamic continuous monitoring, leading to betterment of healthcare.

