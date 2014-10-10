Global display controllers market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 47.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of electronic display devices equipped with the capabilities of interacting with the various electrical appliances.

This particular display controllers report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. A comprehensive market research conducted in this report puts a light on the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape for your business. It endows with an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. Further, the report helps to make you familiar with the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the display controllers market are SAMSUNG, LG Display Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation, FUJITSU, Seiko Epson Corporation, Solomon Systech, Digital View, RAIO Technology Inc., CYVIZ, Grayhill Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., MELFAS Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, Semtech Corporation, and Microchip Technology Inc.

Competitive Analysis: Global Display Controllers Market

Global display controllers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of display controllers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increased adoption and preferences of display devices with interactive capabilities is a factor that is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand for mobile electronic devices that have the capabilities to control the various devices and have a modern display from the various events and conferences is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Varied operating systems from various manufacturers of these devices make it difficult for appropriate and complete application on the various machines, which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of technically knowledgeable workforce that can develop the operating systems and software capable of dealing with multi-controlling applications is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Display Controllers Market

By Display Type

LCD Controller

Touchscreen Controller

Multi-Display Controller

Smart Display Controller

Graphics Display Controller

By Application

Appliances

Industrial Control

Medical Equipment

Office Automation

Automotive

Mobile Communication Devices

Entertainment & Gaming

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Texas Instruments Incorporated announced the launch of low cost high quality DLP technology chipset; the new chipset “DLP2000” chipset and “DLP LightCrafter Display 2000 evaluation model (EVM)” enable the developers and innovators to incorporate the DLP display technology into various electronic devices.

In February 2017, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Intersil Corporation. With this acquisition, Renesas’ have strengthened their position as the leading technology provider for advanced embedded systems.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

