Global Sodium Chlorite Market with figures as recent as 2019 and forecasts up to 2026 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

Global sodium chlorite market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is high demand for the chemical in wastewater treatment and water purification applications. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sodium chlorite market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, Thermo Fischer Scientific, ERCO Worldwide, Chemtrade, Tronox Holdings plc, Ercros S.A, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Ltd, Tractus, Alfa Aesar, ABI Chem Germany, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Tractus, 3bsc.com Inc, hairuichem, among others.

Segmentation:

Global Sodium Chlorite Market By Raw Materials (Chlorine Dioxide, Sodium Hydroxide, and Hydrogen Peroxide), Process (Chlorine Dioxide Production, Sodium Chlorite Generation, and Recovery), Grade (Dry and Solution), Application (Disinfectant, Antimicrobial Agent, Bleaching Agent, Odor Control and Others), End-Use (Water treatment, Paper, Textile, Medical and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Sodium chlorite is one of the materials which are highly soluble in water. It is inflammable in its purest form but at the time of decomposition it releases oxygen which further acts as an accelerant in presence of flammable substances. This is primarily used for the manufacture of chlorine dioxide, which acts as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry. It is mostly applicable in the production of chemical intermediates such as sodium perchlorate and potassium chlorate.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the healthcare and sanitation industry is a key driver for the market of sodium chlorite

Increased demand in food and poultry industry also boost the market growth

Growing usage in the paper and pulp industry is also likely to boost the market growth

Increasing demand for antimicrobials in the food processing industry is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the development of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide and ozone acts as restraint for the market growth

Increasing e-media popularity has resulted in a slowdown in the use of papers in newspaper publishing and the like which is restraining the market growth

Changes in consumer preferences is also one of the factor restricting this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Superior Plus signed an agreement to acquire International Dioxide Inc. which will include oxidative applications. It will also enable the company to vertically integrate its sodium chlorite production

In March 2017, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has completed the acquisition of Canexus Corporation which will help the company to diversify its sodium chlorite product portfolio with the addition of chloralkali products. It will also help the company to expand its business in North America

Competitive Analysis:

Global sodium chlorite market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sodium chlorite market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

