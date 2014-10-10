Global Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market By Type (Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha, Mineral Spirit, Hexane, Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaning & Degreasing, Adhesives, Aerosols, Rubber & Polymers, Printing Inks, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing population levels globally along with high disposable income of individuals resulting in greater expenditure on various automotive and construction activities.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-aliphatic-solvents-and-thinners-market

Market Definition: Global Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market

Aliphatic solvents and thinners are a type of aliphatic compounds which do not involve a benzene ring, and are essentially a mixture of normal-paraffin and cyclic paraffin. They involve joints of carbon and hydrogen in straight chains, branched trains or even non-aromatic rings. These compounds are majorly utilized in paints & coatings application although, various other industrial uses are also widely accepted such as degreasing, extraction of oils, and manufacturing of other compounds.

Market Drivers:

High demands and adoption of paints & coatings solutions from various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing rate of urbanization and high levels of expansion experienced by the automotive industry, this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High adoption rate of mineral spirits as a substitute for turpentine also acts as a market driver

Expansion of building and construction industry is also impelling the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Toxic structure of these products along with VOC emissions associated in the manufacturing of these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Increasing focus of manufacturers to shift their production towards environmental-friendly and green products will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market

By Type

Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirit

Hexane

Others Parrafinic Solvent Pentane Solvent 140



By Application

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubber & Polymers

Printing Inks

Others Agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Automotive



Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-aliphatic-solvents-and-thinners-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Toredo Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. announced that they had organized “Expo Paint & Coatings 2019” held from 10th-12th July, 2019 in New Delhi, India. The expo was designed to provide a platform for global and local manufacturers to collaborate and build relationships, helping them exhibit their latest innovations in technology and product range

In March 2017, Royal Dutch Shell announced that they had established a new technology hub situated in Bangalore, India which will help enhance the levels of R&D activities of the company for the Asia region. It will help accumulate a large amount of researchers and experts which can collaborate and develop innovative products and projects for their customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aliphatic solvents & thinners market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market are SK global chemical Co., Ltd, Industries Gotham Inc, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, Ganga Rasayanie P. Ltd., Pon Pure Chemicals, Carolina International Sales Co., INC, Banner Chemicals Limited, Technical Products, Inc., JiangYin WuYang Chemical Co.,Ltd, RB PRODUCTS, INC. among others.

Table Of Content: Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners

Part 04: Global Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Continue. .

For Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-aliphatic-solvents-and-thinners-market

The report provides insights on the following points:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com