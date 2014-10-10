Global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market accounted for USD 2.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The report covers a definite examination of noteworthy elements that effect the enterprise file synchronization and sharing Market impressively. The report precisely depicts the elements that are driving, testing, and limiting the market development over the valuation time frame. It additionally incorporates the qualities that are relied upon to make potential open doors for market players to accomplish a comprehensive comprehension of the market. The report incorporates a total investigation of the focused situation of the enterprise file synchronization and sharing Market and the present patterns that are anticipated to affect the market. It perceives fundamental players of the enterprise file synchronization and sharing Market, checking both key and developing players.

Key Players: Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market

The renowned players in the market are

Accellion,

Acronis,

BlackBerry,

CTERA Networks,

Citrix Systems,

CodeLathe,

Dropbox,

Egnyte,

Google,

HighQ,

IBM,

Inspire-Tech Pte Ltd,

Intralinks,

Microsoft,

MyWorkDrive By Wanpath LLC,

Nextcloud GmbH,

Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd,

OpenText,

Competitive Analysis:

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of enterprise file synchronization and sharing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing digital workplace resulting in skilled and mobile workforce.

Rising collaborations between employees and enterprises.

Safety and security concern of organizational data.

High cost of implementation and EFSS solutions.

Market Segmentation: Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market

The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market is segmented into component, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical and geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into standalone EFSS solution, integrated EFSS solution and services. The services can further sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services can further sub segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment and training and support.

Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on premises. The cloud can further be sub segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), software and technology, government and public sector, healthcare, legal, education, retail, media and entertainment and others (telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics).

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

