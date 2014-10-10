Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is expected to reach USD 382.37 Million by 2025, from USD 190.5 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The market analysis of patient lateral transfer market report provides an examination of various market segments that are supposed to witness the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. A comprehensive market research has been conducted in this report which puts a light on the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, scope, and competitive landscape for your business. The best tools have been adopted to generate this report which is SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report is truly a key to achieve the new horizon of success. Patient lateral transfer is a professional and exhaustive report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Some of the major players operating in the global patient lateral transfer market are Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc, maxon motor ag, Patient Positioning Systems LLC , Cantel Medical, Arjo, Sizewise , Joerns Healthcare LLC , Handicare , and among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

The global patient lateral transfer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient lateral transfer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

Increasing advantages of lateral transfer devices

Increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling

Increasing preference to home healthcare services.

Lack of trained care takers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

The global patient lateral transfer market is segmented based on product, type, usage type and geography.

By product market is segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer, sliding sheets, and accessories

By type market is segmented into regular mattresses, split-leg mattresses and half mattresses.

By usage type market is segmented into single-patient use and reusable air-assisted mattresses.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017 Frontier Group offers TOTO patient turner in Scotland. This lateral patient turner does not disturb the patient while they were sleeping. The big advantage of this is it fits onto any bed flat or profiling and can be used with alternating mattresses.

In February 2015, Sage Products LLC launched PrevalonTM Liftaem Mobile Patient Transfer System. This system protects the healthcare workers by reducing the cumulative effects of handling thousands of pounds of weight from multiple patient transfers. Through this product launch the company had expand its product portfolio.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global patient lateral transfer market, outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

