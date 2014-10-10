Psychedelic Drugs Market – COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
The Psychedelic Drugs market research report is an ideal research tool to evaluate the advantages and flaws of the key players together with their competitive analysis. In Psychedelic Drugs market report, readers get information about comprehensive production and dispatch analysis in point of origin to end user. Furthermore, it will assist you to remain in front of the competitors. The report helps to monitor and examine some developments or changes inside the Psychedelic Drugs Market. The analysis is full of different demonstrations, and promotes statistics associated with Psychedelic Drugs market revenue, quantity, CAGR, and reveal, along with regional and global economy predictions. The Psychedelic Drugs report means to give forefront market knowledge and help leaders take sound venture assessment.
Global Psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth.
Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.
According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.
Market Drivers
- Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market
- Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth
- Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth
- Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth
Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market
By Application
- Major Depressive Disorder
- Resistant depression
- Panic disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Opiate Addiction
- Others
By Drugs
- Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)
- Phencyclidine
- Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)
- Ketamine
- Ayahuasca
- Salvia
- Psilocybin
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Inhalation
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Retailers
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme
- In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression
Competitive Analysis:
Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.
