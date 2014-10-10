Global FRP bridge market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 99.8 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for bridges in decks and reinforcing bars.

Market segmentation study is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in FRP bridge market are AXION STRUCTURAL INNOVATIONS LLC, B&B FRP MANUFACTURING INC., Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Creative Pultrusion, Inc., CTS Bridges Ltd, FiberCore Europe BV, Fiberline Composites A/S, Strongwell Corporation, Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc., Hughes Brothers, Inc., Kenway Composites, Lifespan Structures Ltd, Vectorply Corporation among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global FRP bridge market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of FRP bridge market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Focal points of the Report

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

Market Drivers:

FRP material provide superior properties as compared to other alternatives, which acts as a driver in the growth of the market

Rising demand for FRP material in the manufacturing of decks boosts the market for FRP bridges

Market Restraints:

High cost of carbon fiber used in the production, act as the major restraint for the market

FRP material possesses sensitivity towards UV radiations, which hampers the demand for this material

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Segmentation: Global FRP Bridge Market

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type

Vinylester

Polyester

By Manufacturing Process

Pultrusion

Hand Lay-Up

By Application

Deck

Girders

Rebars

By Bridge Type

Vehicular

Pedestrian

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Creative Pultrusions Inc. acquired Composite Advantage LLC, a manufacturer of FRP products used in construction industry. The acquisition will help the company to add products of the acquired company into its own portfolio of products

In July 2017, Owens Corning Infrastructure Solutions acquired the concrete reinforcement business of Hughes Brothers, Inc. The acquisition will help both the companies to expand their businesses globally

