Global Web Hosting Services Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the adoption of internet amid significant penetration of associated services and applications.

Web hosting services are the collective service offerings provided by the individual host of websites, helping improve the overall appeal and functionality of the domain. These websites are included in a physical server available with the host, which is responsible for maintaining and upgradation of the websites in a timely manner. These hosts provide a variety of services such as virtual private servers, shared hosting, collocated hosting, dedicated hosting, and cloud hosting.

· Increased availability of e-commerce and increased demand of better marketing solutions on the domains by the customers is expected to augment growth of the market

· Significant surge in the digitalization services worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

· Increasing prevalence of AI, IoT, cloud computing improving modernization and better physical hardware available with the hosts ensuring better performance is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Web Hosting Services Market

By Product

Website Builder

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Collocated Hosting

By Connectivity

Digital Subscriber Line (xDSL)

Fiber

Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS)

Ethernet

Internet Protocol-Virtual Private Network (IP-VPN)

By Application

Public Websites

Intranet Services

Mobile Application

Online Application

Others

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

· In January 2019, dogado GmbH announced that they had acquired checkdomain, helping them expand their customer base to more than 190,000 customers by providing cloud services, domains and web hosting. This acquisition will help in the establishment of dogado GmbH into one of the leader web service provider in Germany. The goal of dogado GmbH’s holding company, i.e. Triton is to build leading established companies that are diverse in their product offerings

· In December 2018, Cinven announced that they had agreed to acquire One.com established in Europe and one of the leaders in web hosting services. They have their focus set in Northern Europe with around 1 million customer base providing domain names and associated services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and small-office home-offices. This decision will improve help Cinven into penetrating into a market which is on the rise with large-scale penetration of internet services and applications globally

Global web hosting services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of web hosting services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global web hosting services market are Amazon Web Services, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; DreamHost, LLC; EarthLink LLC; Google; Equinix, Inc.; GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC; Endurance International Group; Web.com Group, Inc; Just Host; SiteGround Hosting Ltd.; Exabytes Group of Company; hostinger.in; Vodien Internet Solutions Pte Ltd.; IP ServerOne Solutions Sdn Bhd; Shinjiru International Inc.; FastComet Inc.; Hosting.co.uk; Combell nv; Leaseweb; 1&1 IONOS Inc.; Alibaba Cloud; bluehost inc.; Cogeco Peer 1; HostGator.in; Hetzner Online GmbH; Liquid Web, LLC; Host Europe GmbH; MEDIA TEMPLE; OVH; RACKSPACE US, INC. and STRATO AG among others.

