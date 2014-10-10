This PC as a Service report provides key strategies followed by leading manufacturers, production, specifications, volume and value. The PC as a Service report provides comprehensive outline of industry, technology and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, Investment and business growth. The Global PC as a Service report covers the product contributions, revenue segmentation and business overview leading players in the market. It utilizes the latest developments in the global market to assess the market share of the market players in the prominent period. The PC as a Service report highlights the limitations and strong points of the well-known players through the SWOT analysis.

The global PC as a Service market accounted for USD 80.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

This PC as a Service report is the professional asset that covers all the overview of the market and investigates the various parameters such as production volume, revenue, profit margin, export-import figures and local consumption in different regional markets it focuses on the key global manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and development plans in the upcoming years. The research report shares the detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market and project the consumption of the submarket with respect to the key regions along with their respective countries.

Drivers:

Growing demand for PC as a service in small and midsized enterprises (SMEs)

Better solutions offered by PC as compared to conventional PCs

Decreasing rate in IT staffing costs and workload.

Market Definition:

PC as a Service (PCaaS) is referred as personal computer hardware and software delivery model. In this, the personal computer and optionally software are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. These subscriptions comprise of imaging, maintenance, staging, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery. Various developments and launch have taken place for PC as a Service market, for instance, in 2017 Dell Inc. expanded PC-as-a-service (PCaaS) offering enhanced with new features and services. Furthermore, in 2018, Rackspace launched PCaaS & Kubernetes Private Cloud under the partnership of HPE. Therefore, these developments signify the potential in the PC as a Service (PCaaS) market.

Competitive Landscape

The global PC as a service market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Top Key Players

HP Development Company, L.P.,

Dell Inc.,

Lenovo,

Microsoft,

HCL Technologies Limited,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

StarHub,

CompuCom Systems, Inc.,

Utopic Software, LLC.,

BIZBANG, LLC.,

BlueAlly,

Bluebridge,

Broadview Networks, Inc.,

CGS & among others.

Top countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Report Overview

On the basis of offering

Hardware,

Software

Software maintenance and services.

On the basis of deployment

Small and midsized enterprises

Large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical

Banking,

Financial services, and insurance (BFSI),

Government,

Education,

Healthcare & life sciences,

IT & telecommunications and others.

On the Basis of geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the PC as a Service (PCaaS) market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the PC as a Service (PCaaS) market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

