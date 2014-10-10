Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market is expected to reach USD 1691.8 million by 2025, from USD 1045.5 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Medical radiation shielding market research report is object-oriented which is produced with the combination of a splendid industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most up to date tools and technology. The report also covers market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profiles in detail of the key market players. The medical radiation shielding report presents the data and information for actionable, most modern and real-time market insights which makes it easy to go for critical business decisions. Market research analysis and data in this medical radiation shielding market report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies.journey to accomplish the business growth and success. The report examines rising

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical radiation shielding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market

Some of the major players operating in global medical radiation shielding market are ETS-Lindgren (US), Nelco, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Protection Products (U.S.), MarShield, (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp (U.S.), Amray (Ireland), Gaven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), A&L Shielding (Rome), Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. (U.S.), Veritas Medical Solutions LLC (U.S.), ESCO Technologies Inc. (U.S and Ultraray Canada), Thogus (USA). Mars Metal Company

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Ultraray Group Inc. acquired Techlem Medical Corp. for company growth and to hold up position as a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical products

In March 2018, ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announces acquisition of the Manta Test System Inc. (Manta) to create more market opportunities to increase corporate-wide growth strategies.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market

By Product

(MRI Shielding Products, X-Ray Rooms, Lead Bricks, Lead Glass),

By Solution

(Radiation Therapy Shielding, Diagnostic Shielding),

By End User

(Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer

Increasing rate of diagnostic imaging centers and prompt installation of radiology equipment

Growing safety awareness and healthcare industry worldwide

High price of MRI device and procedures

