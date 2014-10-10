Global Composable Infrastructure Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 614.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18205.18 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 52.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can be attributed to the growing rates of adoption of modern IT infrastructure.

The data included in the composable infrastructure report is mainly plotted in the form of graphs, charts and tables which makes it easy to understand facts and figures about the market. This report makes available the pertinent information about your niche and saves lot of time which may otherwise need for decision making. This global market research report also identifies, analyses, and estimates the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Further, analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out here. The composable infrastructure report is presented with full commitment and best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Composable Infrastructure Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the composable infrastructure market are Lenovo, ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC., Dolphin ICS, Liqid Inc., Inspur, Western Digital Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc., DriveScale Inc., TidalScale Inc., Cloudistics Inc., Quanta Computer Inc. and Cisco.

Competitive Analysis:

Global composable infrastructure market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of composable infrastructure market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Lenovo announced the expansion of its ThinkAgile service portfolio including the ThinkAgile CP Series composable cloud platform. This innovative cloud solution provides data security in a public cloud like infrastructure.

In June 2018, ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC. announced the introduction of its latest GPUltima-CI at the ISC High Performance held in Frankfurt, Germany from June 24-28 2018.

Segmentation: Global Composable Infrastructure Market

By Type

(Software, Hardware),

Vertical

(BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increased capability of composable infrastructure of handling high & growing amount workload is expected to be a driver for the market growth

Growth in adoption of virtual and modernised infrastructure is expected to be a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Choice and quality of hypervisors depends on the specific vendors and not consumer based which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Due to the sole apex for service providing, chances of affecting all the guest machines in cases of failure is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

