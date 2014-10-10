Global urinalysis test market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging diabetic population and increasing awareness among people about healthcare is contributing to market growth.

The urinalysis test market report is made after a stick point look into and comprehensive examination of the market improvement in various segments that requires hypothetical investigation, innovation based thoughts, and its legitimacy. It breaks down present situation alongside future patterns in the market. The report is made after a stick point inquire about and thorough examination of the market improvement in various segments that requires hypothetical investigation, innovation based thoughts, and its legitimacy.

Major Market Competitors: Global Urinalysis Test Market

Some of the major players operating in urinalysis test market are Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Arkray, Inc., Acon Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., 77 ElektronikaKft., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., URIT Medical, Erba Mannheim, Trinity Biotech, BioMaxima S.A., Accurex, Quantimetrix, CIRIANO GLOBAL S.L., HYCEL MEDICAL, BIOBASE, EKF DIAGNOSTICS and Spinreactamong others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising occurrences of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections

Technological Advancements

Increasing healthcare expenses

Growing geriatric population

Increasing adoption of point-of-care urinalysis devices.

Portable and battery-operated urinalysis devices.

Severe regulatory processes.

Market Segmentation: Global Urinalysis Test Market

By Product

(Consumables, Instruments),

Test Type

(Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Biochemical Urinalysis, Sediment Urinalysis),

Application

(Disease Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility),

End User

(Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories & Institutes),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Urinalysis Test Market

The urinalysis test market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urinalysis test market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

