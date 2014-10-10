Global machine condition monitoring market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025, from USD 2.4 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

As machine condition monitoring market report has precise and accurate analysis of market trends, future developments, market segments and competitive analysis which suits the needs of all sizes of businesses. This market research report is one of the best and wide-ranging market reports which provide market insights by considering number of factors. The report highlights CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Some of the major players operating in the global machine condition monitoring market are Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., National Instruments., SKF, ALS Limited, Meggitt PLC , Parker Hannifin Corp , Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schaeffler AG , COPYRIGHT AZIMA DLI CORPORATION., Brüel & Kjær., Fluke Corporation , PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG .,PCB Group,INC., Systems, Inc., SPM Instrument AB. , Analog Devices, Inc. , Machine Saver, 3DSignals, LogiLube, LLC​, Petasense Inc., Senseye Ltd, Uptake Canada, Space Time Insight, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global machine condition monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine condition monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

What does this report offers?-:

Developing patterns alongside critical drivers, difficulties and conceivable outcomes. Fortifies decision making capabilities of market players. Statistics of the market in form of graphs, pictures, pie-charts and tables. Detailed knowledge of machine condition monitoring market.

Market Segmentation: Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

By Monitoring Technique

(Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission Monitoring),

By Offering

(vibration sensors and analyzers, infrared sensors, spectrometers, ultrasound detectors, spectrum analyzers, corrosion probes and others)

(Hardware, Software),

By Deployment,

(premise and cloud)

By Type

(Vibration Analysis, Diagnostics),

By Industry,

(oil & gas , power generation , metals & mining , chemicals, automotive, aerospace & defence , food & beverages, marine, and others.)

By Monitoring Process,

(online condition monitoring and portable condition monitoring.)

By End-User,

(power industry, oil and gas industry, pulp and paper industry, cement and metal industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and automotive industry.)

By Component

(Spectrometer, Ultrasound Detector),

By Application,

(aerospace, defence, and others.)

By Geography

(North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.)

