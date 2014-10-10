Global Chitosan Market is estimated to be at USD 11.40 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.7%. Growing water treatment applications globally, high growth of cosmetics with organic ingredients, high cost of production, abundant availability of raw materials and lack of purity are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in Chitosan Market are Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co., Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Biopolymers AS, Meron, Biophrame Technologies, United Chitotechnologies Inc., Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Kitozyme, LLC., Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Foodchem International Corporation, Chitosanlab, FMC Corporation, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Primex EHF, Nano3Bio, Koyo World (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Agratech, PT Biotech Surindo, BioPhrame Technologies and Biothera.

Market definition- Chitosan is a deacetylated form of chitin, a biopolymer extracted from shells such as shrimps and crabs. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAOSTAT), approximately 750,000 tonnes of crustacean waste is generated in Europe every year. In shellfish processing, about 40% of the total mass is removed from the shell and the rest is consumed. This shell waste is characterized by large amounts of chitin that are further processed to produce chitosan, glucosamine, and other derivatives.

The main factors driving the chitosan industry are the availability of abundant raw materials and new applications from various end-use segments. The ongoing research and development activities focused on the discovery of new uses of chitosan and the development of existing technologies are also expected to contribute to the growth of the chitosan market during the analysis period. However, high production costs for chitosan and its derivatives and product mismatches due to seasonal, regional, and chemical modifications can hinder market growth.

Chitosan Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following past developments, and analysing the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely states. Each research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

By Source

Oxidation of shrimp

Crab

Squid

Krill

Prawns

Lobsters

Fungi

By Application

Water treatment

Pharmaceutical & biomedical

Cosmetics

Food & beverage

Industrial

Agrochemical

Others

By Grade

Industrial

Food

Pharmaceutical

