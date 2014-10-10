The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) market is estimated to be at USD 146.92 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 33.1%. Lower operating and maintenance cost and rising consumer awareness regarding the environmental benefits are further encouraging consumers to use EVs, which is also contributing to the demand, thereby boosting the global market.

The Key Players Covered In This Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report:

Some of the major players in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) market are AeroVironment, Inc, ABB Ltd., ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, Chargemaster PLC, Eaton, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, SemaConnect, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tesla, Webasto, The Newmotion BV and Efacec.among others.

In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE industry.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation Covered:

On the basis of Charger Type:

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

On the basis of Connector:

CCS

CHAdeMO

Others

On the basis of Application:

Commercial

Residential

All the data and information involved in the ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE report is extracted from incredibly reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, journals, newspapers, and mergers.

With this Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure report, it has been assured that an absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits to their organization are provided. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for an extreme success

Major Table of Contents: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

Table of Content: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size by Regions

5 North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

8 South America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Countries

10 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segment by Type

11 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segment by Application

12 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size Forecast (2019-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

