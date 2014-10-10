The Long-Term Care Software Market report, all the participants and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future. The report also features the revenue; industry size, share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics and tussle of gaining control of a huge chunk of the Long-Term Care Software Market share. The vendors available in the Long-Term Care Software Market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Some of the major players operating in Long-term Care Software Market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Omnicare, Omnicell, Inc., MatrixCare, Netsmart Technologies, Inc, Kronos Incorporated, Optimus EMR, PointClickCare, Advanced Answers On Demand, Inc. and Epic Systems Corporation.

Global long-term care software market is estimated to be at $ 6.31 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.2%. Changing healthcare infrastructure, shortage of medical staff and adoption of technological solutions in healthcare institutions is expected to derive the growth of the market.

This Long-Term Care Software report Helps to identify the key areas through geographical analysis: The Long-Term Care Software market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis

Conducts Overall Long-Term Care Software Market Segmentation : –This knowledgeable market research report breaks down complex market data into segments based on:

By Product

Clinical Software- Electronic Health Records, E-Prescribing, Electronic Medication Administration Records, Clinical Decision Support Systems

Non-Clinical Solutions- Real-Time Location Systems, Remote Patient Monitoring Systems, Remote Training And Supervision Systems, Payroll Software, Billing, Invoicing, & Scheduling Software, Talent Management Software

By Mode of Delivery

On Premises

Web Based

Cloud Based

By End User

Home Healthcare Agencies

Hospice Care Facilities

Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Long-Term Care Software Market Industry Overview

1.1 Long-Term Care Software Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Long-Term Care Software Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Long-Term Care Software Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Long-Term Care Software Market Size by Demand

2.3 Long-Term Care Software Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Long-Term Care Software Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Long-Term Care Software Market Size by Type

3.3 Long-Term Care Software Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Long-Term Care Software Market

4.1 Long-Term Care Software Sales

4.2 Long-Term Care Software Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

