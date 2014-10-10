Global Agricultural Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing adoption of new technologies in farming.

Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers.

Some Of The Key Players In Agricultural Robots Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the agricultural robots market are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc, AGCO Corporation , AgJunction, BouMatic, Lely, Ag Leader Technology, Topcon Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., AutoCopter Corp, Blue River Technology, Auroras s.r.l., Grownetics, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deepfield Robotics, DeLaval Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Harvest Automation, and among others.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-agricultural-robots-market-229133

Agricultural Robots Market Definition- Agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control,[1][2][3] cloud seeding,[4] planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Agricultural Robots report is a meticulous analysis of current scenario of the market, which takes into consideration several market dynamics. This Agricultural Robots market report is a professional and detailed report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Not to mention, the report has been produced with the qualitative and transparent research studies with full devotion to offer you an exceptional market research report for your niche. Hence, this Agricultural Robots market report endows you with the numerous insights and business solutions that will aid you to stand high in the competition. This market report also presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company under Agriculture industry.

This report focuses on the Agricultural Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Agricultural Robots Market Segmentation

Segmentation by product type:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Other Robots

Segmentation by application:

Harvesting Management

Field Mapping

Dairy Farm Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Inventory Management

Others

Request for Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-agricultural-robots-market-229133

Major Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Agricultural Robots Market, By Application

6 Global Agricultural Robots Market, By Crop Type

7 Global Agricultural Robots Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Inquiry Before Buying@ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-agricultural-robots-market-229133

Analysis based on

What was the market size in 2018? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? Strategies of key players and product offerings

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com