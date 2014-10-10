Educational Robot market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. This market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The global educational robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

Global Educational Robot Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Humanoid, Non-Humanoid), Education Level (Elementary & High School Education, Higher Education, Special Education), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Top Key Players:

SoftBank Corp.,

ROBOTIS,

pal-robotics.com,

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD.,

Wonder Workshop, Inc., ,

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY,

Ozobot & Evollve, Inc.,

Makeblock Co., Ltd.,

fischertechnik GmbH,

Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence,

The LEGO Group.,

Pitsco, Inc.

among others.

Market Definition: Global Educational Robot Market

Educational robots are specific task-based robots that enhance the scientific and technological atmosphere in schools & institutions. They transfer knowledge to its users with the help of latest technology and AI. They imply effective scientific learning, and serve as a companion cum teacher to kids. They teach and provide real world knowledge and application of math, science, programming and engineering, thereby facilitating easy and fun learning.

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of robots to tutor people with special needs

Rising demand for robots to teach kids in a fun and entertaining way

The increasing use of robots in the educational sector

Technological improvements and advancements in the area of robotics

The availability of AI- based robots, IoT and cloud

Rising demand for robots as a tutor plus a companion

Market Restraints:

Large amounts of R&D expenditure required for initial start of business

Resistance from teaching staff to use robots, as they fear that robots would replace them

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Hanson Robotics launched Little Sophia, a teacher cum companion for children of the age group of 7-13 years. Little Sophia would help kids grasp and learn new things in robotics, science, technology engineering, mathematics, coding, and artificial intelligence. Little Sophia, just like a human, expresses, sees, talks, sings, narrates stories, plays, and recognizes faces. Thus, she is teaches kids in the most fun and entertaining way.

In December 2017, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France) launched the emotional robot- BUDDY, which is one of the most advanced family, educational and entertainment robot. Buddy is a friend that understands, protects and interacts with family members. It is the most suitable robot to teach, play and assist specially those children who have special needs.

Market Segmentations:

Global Educational Robot Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Type

Educational Level

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Educational Level

Elementary & High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Educational Robot Market

Global educational robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of educational robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

