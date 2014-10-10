Ultra-wideband (UWB) Market Key Company Profiles, Production Revenue, Product Picture and Specification 2025 with Top Leading Players: Alereon, Fractus Antennas S.L, BeSpoon, Humatics, Zebra Technologies Corp.
Ultra-wideband (UWB) market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. This market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the healthcare and retail vertical which is creating demand for UWB. The capacity of UWB to track asset with precision and accuracy is driving its market growth.
Complete report on Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Market Definition: Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market
Ultra-wideband (UWB) refers to a technology that infuses low energy for high bandwidth communications in short range. It can carry a huge amount of data over the distances up to 230 feet. It can also carry the data across the barriers such as doors or cross any other obstacles because of its higher power. It broadcasts digital pulses which are precisely timed at number of frequency channels. It has various applications such as wireless printing, next-generation Bluetooth, peer-to-peer connections and wireless high definition video
Top Key Players:
- SAMSUNG,
- DECAWAVE,
- Alereon,
- Fractus Antennas S.L,
- BeSpoon,
- Humatics,
- Zebra Technologies Corp.,
- naotren Technologies GmbH,
- TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.,
- Johanson Technology,
- Pulse~LINK Inc,
- Sewio Networks,
- ROHDE&SCHWARZ,
- Taoglas,
- ELIKO,
- Molex LLC,
- MARS Antennas and RF Systems, Ltd.,
- BluFlux,
- Locatify
- Tracktio
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- The surging demand for UWB Technology in RTLS is driving the growth of the market
- The Internet of things(IoT) has seen a massive growth which is boosting the growth of the market
- The increasing technological advancements in terms of precision and range is contributing to the growth of the market
- The end user verticals such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation markets is expanding globally which is fueling the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Low adoption of UWB technology in RTLS is restraining the growth of the market
- Rising competition globally from substitute products is hampering the growth of the market
- High cost of UWB technology is hindering the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, NXP Semiconductors announced its new ranging technology for wireless devices. It has real time robust accuracy which can drive the efficiencies of applications on the phones. This announcement will bring a new era of on demand applications on a global scale.
- In April 2019, DECAWAVE announced its alliance with LitePoint testing solutions for the validation of its UWB devices. The LitePoint has launched its product IQgig-UWB which is fully integrated UWB test platform. This alliance will enable company to provide better next generation technology for mobile devices and mobile transactions.
Market Segmentations:
Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market is segmented on the basis of
- Application
- Technology
- Components
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Application
- RTLS/WSN
- Imaging
- Commercial
- Avoidance radar
- Altimeter
- Intrusion Detection
- Geolocation
- Military
- Radar
- Covert Communications
- Data links
- Internet Access and Multimedia Service
- Precision Geo-Location
- High Speed LAN/WAN
- Others
By Technology
- Short Range
- Long Rage
By Components
- Sensors
- IC’S
- Motherboard
By End User
- Healthcare
- Automotive and Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Residential
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Utilities
- Government
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market
Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
