Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 23.12 billion by 2025, from USD 5.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Customer journey analytics report is a well-generated market report which helps achieve comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This report deals with plentiful aspects of the ICT industry. The CAGR values covered here estimates the fluctuation about the rise or fall of demand for the specific forecasted period with respect to investment. A comprehensive market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics underlined in this report assists businesses in drawing the strategies about sales, marketing, advertising, and promotion.

Some of the major players operating in the global customer journey analytics market are Oracle, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, AIMIA Inc., Comarch SA., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Brierley Partners, Epsilon, ICF Inc., Kobie Marketing, Inc, TIBCO Software Inc., Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Nice Systems, , Verint Systems, Pointillist, Clickfox, Quadient, Kitewheel, Servion and Callminer among others.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

New technologies such as Customer behavioural analysis is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Increasing demand in banks and insurance companies, due to focussing on multi-channel customer experience management.

The retail and e-commerce sector is increasing rapidly due to customer behavioural analysts.

It’s also focus on chronological timeline of consumer engagement and marketing tools to tracks its customers.

Distortion due to user data is not proper for producing datas.

Market Segmentation: Global Customer Journey Analytics Market

By Application

(Customer Segmentation And Targeting, Customer Churn Analysis),

Touchpoint

(Web, Social Media, Mobile, Email),

Component

(Software, Services),

Deployment Model

(On-Premises, Cloud),

Organization Size

(Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises)

Industry Vertical

(Government And Defense, Manufacturing),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Customer Journey Analytics Market

The global customer journey analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer journey analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Oracle launched a Smarter Approach in customer experience management , which is beneficial in artificial intelligence, chatbots , video and messaging and enhance mobile that transform the existing business platforms.

