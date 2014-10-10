North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market accounted for USD 1.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The report includes the market value, volume and average selling price of orthopedic braces and supports market.

Orthopedic braces and supports report includes strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their fundamental competencies, and thereby keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. Furthermore, details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry can also be gained via this market research report. With the correct utilization of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, this orthopedic braces and supports market report is prepared which aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities in the medical device industry.

Some of the major players operating in this market are DJO Global, Ossur Corporate, Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Alcare Company Ltd., Oppo Medical, Trulife among other vernacular players. DJO Global dominates the North America market with 24.6% market share.

Competitive Landscape: North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

The market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market. Some of the major players operating in this market are DJO Global, Ossur Corporate, Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Alcare Company Ltd., Oppo Medical, Trulife among other vernacular players.

Segmentation:North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

By Product

(Knee Braces & supports, Foot & Ankle Braces and Supports, Spinal Orthoses, Upper Extremity Braces and Supports, Leg Walkers),

By End-User

(Orthopedic Clinics and Hospitals),

By Country (U.S., Canada Mexico)

Geographical Segmentation: North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions such as U.S., Canada Mexico. In 2015, U.S. dominates the North America market with a revenue share of 93.6% in 2015 growing at a highest CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. Canada is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2016 to 2022.

