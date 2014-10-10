With this Enteroscopes market report, information about all the above mentioned factors can be retrieved by using actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Enteroscopes report comes into play. The key topics that have been explained in this market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. Not to mention these topics have been watchfully analyzed with the best tools and techniques.

The report provides company profiling of key players in the industry, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Market Analysis: Global Enteroscopes Market

Global Enteroscopes Market is set to rise at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population and incidences of urolithiasis.

Key Market Competitors:Global Enteroscopes Market

ANA-MED Sp.z.o.o, Boston Scientific Corporation, Endomed Systems, Huge LLC.., SonoScape Medical Corp., Alltion

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, The International Research Conference organized a conference ICGE 2018: 20th International Conference on Gastroenterology and Enteroscopy for discussion and exchange of experiences and research results on all aspects of Gastroenterology and Enteroscopy. It was conducted in Amsterdam, Netherlands from August 6-7, 2018.

In September 2017, PENTAX Medical and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe announced the launch of a new Ultrasound video bronchoscope (EBUS) in combination with Hitachi’s innovative Ultrasound systems.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of digestive disorders is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in enteroscopic technologies is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risk of infection associated with the procedure is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled people is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Enteroscopes Market

Global enteroscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Enteroscopes Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Segmentation: Global Enteroscopes Market

By Type

End-User

Geography

