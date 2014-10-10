Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Treasury Software market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. This market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Global treasury software market is expected to rise at an estimated value of USD 1430.69 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to advancement in technology and its effective risk management attribute in the industry.

Global Treasury Software Market By Organization Size Analysis (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Vertical Analysis (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Chemicals, Metals, and Energy, Others), Type or Deployment Analysis (Cloud Based, Web Based, On-Premises), Application (Bank, Government, Enterprise, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Treasury Software Market

Treasury software refers to the application that supports the commercial treasury operations which includes the financial service business and all the financial functionalities. This software automates all the repetitive steps required to manage a company’s financial transactions. This software is very effective as it provides a basis for entire organization to improve their workflows and save time and effort, even in the smallest of units or departments. In addition this treasury software can be used for stand-alone or can be integrated with any other ERP software.

Top Key Players:

Finastra,

FIS,,

ION,

Kyriba Corp.,

TreasuryXpress,

com,

ABM CLOUD,

Access Systems,

BELLIN,

Oracle,

Treasury Systems.,

SAP ERP,

Financial Sciences Corp.,

ZenTreasury Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement and development in treasury software will drive market

Rapid changes in corporate and government regulations also enable the market expansion of treasury software

Increasing risk management across various industrial segments is relaxed by TSM

Intensification of competitors in the marketplace will also propel the market.

Market Restraints:

Rise in threats of data breach due to computer virus, computer worm, phishing will hinder the growth of the market

Lack of awareness in developing countries regarding the benefits of treasury software will restrain the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Profile Software announced their acquisition of Login SA which is an international treasury specialized provider. The product includes asset classes such as forex and money market instruments, exchanged traded and OTC derivatives as well as securities and commodities. This acquisition will benefit in serving the new market segment, lead to achievement of strategic expansion, strengthening the existing presence and heading towards the new era of banking and fintech.

In March 2018, ION announced their acquisition of Openlink Financial which is a provider of trading and risk management tech for the energy, commodities and financial services industries. This acquisition will benefit the client for ION and will enhance Openlink’s existing offerings and will enhance its product and enable delivery excellence.

Market Segmentations:

Global Treasury Software Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Organization Size Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Vertical Analysis

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Chemicals, Metals, and Energy

Others

By Type or Deployment Analysis

Cloud Based

Web Based

On-Premises

By Application

Bank

Government

Enterprise

Other

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Treasury Software Market

Global treasury software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of treasury software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

