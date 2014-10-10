The report on the healthcare IT market offers in-depth analysis covering key regional trends, market dynamics, and provides country-level market size of the healthcare IT industry. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study.

Request for sample copy @ Healthcare IT Market

According to the component segment the market is sub-segmented into software, services and hardware. Services section of the segment accounted for the highest healthcare IT market share. Likewise, end user segment of the global healthcare IT market is bifurcated into healthcare payers and healthcare providers. Healthcare providers section of the segment is further categorized into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, home healthcare agencies, diagnostic & imaging centers, nursing homes & assisted living facilities and pharmacies. Hospitals division accounted for the major market share of the market in the historical year, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast spell.

Geographical segment of the healthcare IT market is divided into several key region including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The global healthcare IT market is led by North America trailed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-emerging market for healthcare IT, mainly because of the growing healthcare expenses, various government initiatives towards eHealth platforms, expanding medical tourism as well as growing overall healthcare industry.

Some of the key players operating in the highly competitive edge of healthcare IT market across the globe include McKesson Corporation (U.S.), United Healthcare Group (U.S.), Athenahealth Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (UK), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Oracle Corporation and Infor Inc. (U.S.).

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/healthcare-it-market

Key segments of the global healthcare IT market include:

Product & Service Segment

Healthcare payer solutions

Healthcare provider solutions

HCIT outsourcing services

Component Segment of healthcare IT market

Software

Services

Hardware

End user Segment of healthcare IT market

Healthcare payers

Healthcare providers

Geographical Segmentation of healthcare IT market

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

the Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming ‘Global healthcare IT Market’ analysis:

-Analysis over future prospects as well as Global healthcare IT Market trends

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including product & service, component, end user and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/685

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.