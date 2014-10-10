This report studies the wine market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the wine market by product type and applications/end industries.

Key factors driving the global wine market growth are increasing number of wine consumers due to changing lifestyle as well as rising income of people. On the other hand, growing wine prices owing to high cost of production is a major restraint towards wine market growth in upcoming years. Furthermore, stringent government rules & regulations as well as rising taxes imposition are challenging the market growth.

The global wine market has been segmented by different color, product type, distribution channel and geography. Further, color segment of the market is bifurcated into red wine, rose wine, white wine and others. Red wine division of the segment leads the market and is expected to do so over the forecast spell. On the basis of product type, wine market is sub-divided into sparkling wines, still wines, dessert wines as well as fortified wines. Still wines section of the division will likely dominate the market, however sparkling wines section is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to its rising demand as celebration wine. As per the, distribution channel the global wine market is sub-segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, online channel and others. However, supermarket & hypermarket section is estimated to rule the wine market across the globe over the forecast period.

Geographically, global wine market is categorized into several key regions Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the market with major wine market share over the forecast period owing to increasing wine production in the region. However, market in Europe is anticipated to show steady growth.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of the global wine market include E & J Gallo Winery, Torres, Vina Conch y Toro, Treasury Wine Estates, Distell Group, International Beverage Holdings, Global Drinks Finland, John Distilleries, Accolade Wines, Soyuz Victan & SPI Group, Constellations Brand and The Wine Group. Moreover, prominent players in the market are continuously looking forward for enhancing their product in order to meet the demands of their customers.

Key segments of the global wine market include:

Color Segment

Red wine

Rose wine

White wine

Others

Product type Segment

Sparkling wines

Still wines

Dessert wines

Fortified wines

Distribution channel Segment

Supermarket & hypermarket

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Online channel



Geographical Segmentation

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming ‘Global Wine Market’ analysis:

-Analysis over future prospects as well as Global Wine Market trends

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including color, product type, distribution channel and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

