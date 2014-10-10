The research report published by “Data Bridge Market research report provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Worldwide IoT Connectivity Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.”

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising integration of blockchain with IoT and rising demand for support and maintenance services are the factor for the market growth.

IoT or Internet of Things is a computer concept in which everyday objects get connected to the internet and get the ability to identify them with other devices. The Internet of Things is a network of devices containing electronics and connectivity to connect, communicate and exchange information. This is helping the devices so that they communicate and interact with the external environment. Today many companies are adopting IoT because they provide them platform where they can transfer data over the network. They are widely used in many applications such as smart manufacturing, connected health, smart retail, smart transportation and other.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In IoT Connectivity Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, NTT Communications Corporation announced that they are going to acquire majority stake in European Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) Translatel. This acquisition will help the company to expand their IoT solutions. It will also enable them to enhance digital transformation for customers

In June 2018, Arm announced the acquisition of Stream Technologies which will help them to enable connectivity management in every device. Stream will get combined with the Arm Mbed IoT device management platform. This acquisition will help the company provide solutions to their customer to easily manage their IoT complexities and focus more on the data generated by their connected devices

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component (Platform, Services),

(Platform, Services), Application Area (Smart Retail, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building and Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others),

(Smart Retail, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building and Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Development of connected devices will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for secure, and high speed network connectivity is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing focus to provide seamless customer experience contributes as a factor for the market growth

High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth

Strict government norms and regulations can impede the market growth

The IoT Connectivity Market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

