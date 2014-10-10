The research report published by “Data Bridge Market research report provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.”

Global accounts payable automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing integration of ML and RPA Technology and rising demand for cost effective solutions are the factor for the market growth.

Accounts Payable Automation is a technology which is specially designed to streamline and automate payable accounts procedures, remove manual duties and provide higher visibility and control over significant economic information. They have the ability to manage the invoice coding and routing via digital workflow, whose function are based on the specific logic installed in the automation accounts payable software by the organization. This AP automation is widely used in industries such as consumer goods &retails, BFSI, IT& telecom, healthcare and other. It is cost effective and also reduces the risk of frauds.

In August 2019, AvidXchange announced the acquisition of BankTEL Systems so they can become the major provider of invoice-to-payment solutions to banking and financial services sector. This will also help both the company to offer their customer fully integrated payment solution. Incorporating AvidPay into the ASCEND solution of BankTEL provides more industry-specific capacities for AP, fixed assets, prepaid and accruals to AvidXchange clients

In March 2019, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Nvoicepay, Inc. The addition of Nvoicepay to the portfolio of FLEETCOR Corporate Payments will help them to manage the full disbursement of business accounts payable. This will also provide their customers with a method where they can pay all their account payable with one vendor

By Component (Solution, Services),

(Solution, Services), Organization (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud),

(Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others)

Increasing demand for AP automation to enhance payment process and reduce invoice processing time will drive the market

Their ability to control user access and credentials leading to reduced fraudulent transactions will also enhance the market

High investment cost will hamper the market growth

Increasing data encryption and security concerns is another factor restricting this market growth

Table of Contents

1 Accounts Payable Automation Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Accounts Payable Automation Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Accounts Payable Automation Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Accounts Payable Automation Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Regions

5 North America Accounts Payable Automation Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Accounts Payable Automation Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Accounts Payable Automation Revenue by Countries

8 South America Accounts Payable Automation Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Accounts Payable Automation by Countries

10 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Segment by Type

11 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Segment by Application

12 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

