Researchers have analyzed Strength, Weakness, opportunities and threats in the market with Top Competitors are IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; FIS; Moody's Analytics, Inc.; Verisk Analytics, Inc.; AXIOMSL, Inc.; GURUCUL; PROVENIR; BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; DataFactZ; RECORDED FUTURE, INC.; Digital Fineprint; Finastra; Accenture; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Genpact; ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global risk analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the increasing instability of economies and stiff competitions resulting in higher risks associated in the market.

Risk analytics is the collection of technologies and software solutions that are combined to develop an analytical system that can be used as a replacement of human guessing or analysis. This analytical system provides insights, probable scenarios and predicts the impact of future events on various enterprises and organizations. They provide risk management expertise and analysis to reduce the risk of losses.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Risk Analytics Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Moody’s Analytics, Inc. announced the availability of “CAP Solution” their latest cloud-based risk modeling platform designed to offer risk management services for professionals of various management department. This platform will provide similar analytical services that Moody’s in-house team utilizes

In May 2019, IBM Corporation in collaboration with Thomson Reuters announced availability of a solution for financial institutions like banks for meeting the various regulatory requirements with the help of AI technologies combined with real-time insights into the regulations. RegTech solution will be available through the IBM Cloud and is backed by the database of various financial groups which will be utilized along with powerful AI to deliver a better risk management and compliance management solution

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component (Software, Solution, Services),

(Software, Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises),

(Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs),

(Large Enterprises, SMEs), Risk Type (Portfolio Risk, Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Others),

(Portfolio Risk, Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Others), Vertical (Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Increased need for meeting the stringent compliances and industrial regulations posed by various governments and authorities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High volume of security breaches and data theft is another factor enhancing this market growth

Growing levels of complexities associated with the various processes of different businesses is expected to propel the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the integration and maintenance of this technology will restrict the market growth

Dearth of information and knowledge regarding the availability of these tools amongst SMEs also hinders the market growth

The Risk Analytics Market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Table of Contents

1 Risk Analytics Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Risk Analytics Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Risk Analytics Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Risk Analytics Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Risk Analytics Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Risk Analytics Market Size by Regions

5 North America Risk Analytics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Risk Analytics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Risk Analytics Revenue by Countries

8 South America Risk Analytics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Risk Analytics by Countries

10 Global Risk Analytics Market Segment by Type

11 Global Risk Analytics Market Segment by Application

12 Global Risk Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

