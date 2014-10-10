ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Aerial Imagery Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Aerial Imagery Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (EagleView Technologies Getmapping Digital Aerial Solutions Fugro Blom GeoVantage High Eye Aerial Imaging Kucera International Google Nearmap NRC Group)

Description

Scope of the Global Aerial Imagery Market Report:

The global Aerial Imagery market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aerial Imagery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Aerial Imagery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Aerial Imagery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Aerial Imagery Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

EagleView Technologies

Getmapping

Digital Aerial Solutions

Fugro

Blom

GeoVantage

High Eye Aerial Imaging

Kucera International

Google

Nearmap

NRC Group

Global Aerial Imagery Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Aerial Imagery Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Oblique Imagery

High Oblique Imagery

Vertical Imagery

Global Aerial Imagery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surveillance and Monitoring

Geospatial

Energy and Resource Management

Conservation and Research

Exhibition and Live Entertainment

Disaster Management

Construction

Other

Table of Contents

