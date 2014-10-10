ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Online Travel Sites Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Online Travel Sites Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Travelocity AirGorilla Priceline Expedia CheapTickets Orbitz Kayak Onetravel CheapOair Hotwire)

Description

Scope of the Global Online Travel Sites Market Report:

The global Online Travel Sites market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Travel Sites.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Online Travel Sites market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Travel Sites market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Online Travel Sites Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Travelocity

AirGorilla

Priceline

Expedia

CheapTickets

Orbitz

Kayak

Onetravel

CheapOair

Hotwire

Global Online Travel Sites Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Online Travel Sites Market Segment by Type, covers

WAP

WEB

Global Online Travel Sites Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Group

Other

