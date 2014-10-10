ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Fugro EON Geosciences SGL CGG Getech Xcalibur Precision GeoSurveys GeoSiam Spectrum Offshore GPX Surveys SkyTEM NRG)

Description

Scope of the Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Report:

The global Airborne Geophysical Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Airborne Geophysical Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Airborne Geophysical Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Airborne Geophysical Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Fugro

EON Geosciences

SGL

CGG

Getech

Xcalibur

Precision GeoSurveys

GeoSiam

Spectrum Offshore

GPX Surveys

SkyTEM

NRG

Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Segment by Type, covers

Magnetic Service

Gravity Service

Electromagnetic Service

Other

Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mineral and Mining

Upstream Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Water Exploration

Other

Table of Contents

1 Airborne Geophysical Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Airborne Geophysical Service

1.2 Classification of Airborne Geophysical Service by Types

1.2.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Magnetic Service

1.2.4 Gravity Service

1.2.5 Electromagnetic Service

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Mineral and Mining

1.3.3 Upstream Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Water Exploration

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Airborne Geophysical Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Airborne Geophysical Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Airborne Geophysical Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Airborne Geophysical Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Airborne Geophysical Service Status and Prospect (201

Continued….

