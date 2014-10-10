Mart Research new study, Global Ammunition Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

Ammunition is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons (e.g., bombs, missiles, grenades, land mines) and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target (e.g., bullets and warheads). Nearly all mechanical weapons require some form of ammunition to operate.

The report forecast global Ammunition market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Ammunition industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Ammunition by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Ammunition market for 2015-2024.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

Orbital Atk

Vista Outdoors

Rosoboronexport

Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)

FN Herstal

Nammo

Nexter

BAE Systems

Poongsan Defense

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

General Dynamics

Day & Zimmermann

Rheinmetall Defence

Finmeccanica

Bazalt

Zavod Plastmass

National Presto

China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)

CSGC

Market by Type

Small Caliber Ammunition

Medium Caliber Ammunition

Large Caliber Ammunition

Market by Application

Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Ammunition Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.3 By Type

1.4 By Application

1.5 By Region

Part 2 Key Companies

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

3.2 Global Market by Company

3.3 Global Market by Type

3.4 Global Market by Application

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

Part 11 Conclusion

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

