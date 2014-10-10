Connected Agriculture Market research reports focus on size, share, growth, manufacturers and forecasts by 2025. The new market research store focuses on the market and provides future analysis and forecasts of the market. This market research report is based primarily on the elements that companies complete in the marketplace and on those elements that are useful and useful to the business.

Information and communication technology in agriculture (ICT in agriculture), also known as e-agriculture, focuses on the enhancement of agricultural and rural development through improved information and communication processes. More specifically, e-agriculture involves the conceptualization, design, development, evaluation and application of innovative ways to use information and communication technologies (ICTs) in the rural domain, with a primary focus on agriculture.

Key Connected Agriculture Market Players

15 major vendors offer connected agriculture solutions, platforms, and services across the globe, and they are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), Deere & Company (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Iteris (US), Trimble (US), SMAG (France), Ag Leader Technology (US), Decisive Farming (Canada), Gamaya (Switzerland), and SatSure (UK).

IBM, a leader in offering an extensive set of solutions and services under its modern agriculture portfolio, caters to the needs of farms across the globe. The company offers Watson Decision Platform to its global clientele for leveraging the benefits of connected agriculture. The solutions help customers analyze real-time data, improve the yield, and minimize risks.

Global Connected Agriculture Market 2019 research reports around the world provide in-depth analysis, including summaries, definitions, and market coverage. The Connected Agriculture industry is broken down by product, location and region. This segmentation is intended to give the reader a detailed understanding of the market and the essential elements that make up the market. This allows you to better describe the driver, restraint, threats and opportunities.

The Connected Agriculture Market analysis report expresses about the growth rate of global market up to 2025 by revenue, chain structure, manufacturing process and market entry strategies. The Connected Agriculture Market report providing comprehensive syndicated market research reports with in-depth analysis of global trending markets and global sectors. The research experts use exclusive mixture of primary and secondary research, different analytics, and industry research to give a holistic view of the market and business ecosystem.

Connected Agriculture Market Competitive Analysis:

Connected Agriculture market analysts involved in the study use their unique primary and secondary research techniques and tools to present the information and data most accurately. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive environment, including company profiling of top companies operating in the market. Readers will be given detailed information on the market, including neatly calculated revenue and volume growth, CAGR and market share estimates. This report provides systematically prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates over the entire forecast period.

In addition, Connected Agriculture offers various benefits such as preserving wealth through proactive management & suitable strategies, it assists with the allocation of wealth from one generation to next through strategic asset allocation and it mitigate risks by diversifying investments. The benefits of these Connected Agriculture s increase demand worldwide. However, the limited availability of Connected Agriculture s is one of the major factors limiting the market growth of Connected Agriculture s around the world. As competition with hedge funds, investment banks, and other asset management companies intensifies, it is difficult to find merchants with the required level of expertise and keep advisors.

Global Connected Agriculture Market report outlines characteristics and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five, pest analysis, segmentation, regional overview, competitive landscape, market share. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. The report includes accurate analysis of data from players in the primary industry and their area of market through most analytical tools.

Grant Management Software Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Connected Agriculture Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Connected Agriculture Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Connected Agriculture Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

