Global Kyphoplasty Market accounted to USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.56 by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Kyphoplasty Market

The kyphoplasty is similar to vertebroplasty with the intent of expanding the collapsed vertebra. It is a minimally invasive image guided surgical procedure for treating vertebral compression fracture which is caused by various factors such as osteoporosis, fractures.

Global Kyphoplasty Market By Devices (Balloon, Needle, X- ray Device, Cement Mixing and Delivery Devices), Applications (Restore Lost Vertebral Body , Correction of the Local Kyphosis), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top Key Players:

Depuy Synthes,

Stryker CareFusion Osseon LLC.,

Alphatec Spine, Inc.,

TAEYEON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.,

G-21 s.r.l.,

BMK Global Medtronic, Inc.,

Globus Medical, Inc.,

SOMATEX,

Zimmer Holdings Incorporated,

Parallax health Sciences, Inc.

DFine, Inc.,

Cook Medical, Inc.,

Among others.

Market Drivers:

Limitations in the traditional technique is paving the way for the growth of the market.

Advanced procedures in fracture stabilization is acting as one of the drivers for the market.

Increase in ageing population is one of the drivers for the market.

Market Restraints:

Cement leakage and corresponding damage to surrounding spinal canal and nerves is one of the restraints for the market.

Cheap cloned products are a threat in developing economies

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, FDA OKs Stryker’s SpineJack Implantable Fracture Reduction System, it has announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance to the market of SpineJack Implantable Fracture Reduction System. SpineJack system is mainly used to reduction the painful osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures.

In June 2013, Stryker Interventional Spine launched two new products to expand portfolio. One of the product is 11g iVAS Balloon System, the least invasive vertebral augmentation option available on the market, it addresses the surgical trend of shifting toward less invasive treatment options. Introduction of these products has enhanced Stryker’s position in the market as being a single source for minimally invasive spine solutions.

Market Segmentations:

Global Kyphoplasty Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Balloon

Needle

X- ray device

Cement Mixing

Delivery Devices

By Application

Restoring lost vertebral body

Correction of the local kyphosis

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Kyphoplasty Market

Global Kyphoplasty Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Kyphoplasty market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

