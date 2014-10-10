Global Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.

Global Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for good quality feed and rising need for liquid supplements are the factors for the growth of this market.

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market By Product (Essential Oil, Plant Extract), Form (Liquid, Solid), Function (Gut Health, Immunity, Yield), Livestock (Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aquatic Feed), Application (Aromatherapy, Phytotherapy), Function (Gut Health, Immunity, Yield, Other Function), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market

Essential oil or volatile oil is usually derived from the natural substances and are widely used in flavourings and perfumes. They usually have the odor of the plant from which they are actually derived. Plant extract is substances that is usually removed from the tissue of the plant and are used for functions such as processing aids, additives, foodstuffs and others. Essential oil and plant extracts are very important for health of the animals as they improve the quality of feed due to which the product obtained from these animals are also improved. They are widely used for the application such as aromatherapy and phythotherapy.

Top Key Players:

Manghebati,

INDIAN HERBS SPECIALITIES PVT LTD,

Orffa,

Herbavita,

Herbarom,

Olmix Group,

Phytosynthese,

DSM,

Kemin Industries, Inc.,

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

Biolandes,

Vögele KG,

DELACON Biotechnik GmbH,

BENEO GmbH,

Plant Extracts International Inc.,

Eden Botanicals

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising livestock share in agricultural output will drive the market growth

Favourable rules and regulatory scenario will also propel the growth of this market

Increasing disposable income can contribute as a factor for this market growth

Growing demand for animal by products will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of sufficient raw material will restrict the growth of this market

Volatility in the price of the plant extracts can also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Botanic Hearth announced the launch of their new organic essential oils set which is specially designed so that they can help the experts so that they can get all the benefits of the essential oils. This oil are available in 6 different oils such as orange, lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea & tree oils, peppermint, and lavender. It is specially designed to improve the mind and spirit health

In June 2015, Azelis announced the launch of their new natural ingredients range which consists of vegetable oils, essential oils, hydrolats, butter, plant extracts, and others. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for natural ingredients among population. They will be providing the product which will give high quality results and will be safe to use

Market Segmentations:

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Form

Livestock

Application

Function

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Essential Oil

Plant Extract

By Form

Liquid

Solid

By Livestock

Cattle Feed

Poultry Feed

Swine Feed

Aquatic Feed

By Application

Aromatherapy

Phytotherapy

By Function

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Other Function

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market

Global essential oils & plant extracts for livestock market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of essential oils & plant extracts for livestock market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

