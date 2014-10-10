Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market to 2026 Key Business Strategies by Leading Key Players Alma Lasers, Bausch Health, Cutera, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Hologic, Inc.
Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Industry 2019 report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.
Global aesthetic energy-based device market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the aesthetic procedure and use of minimal invasive devices.
Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market By Technology (Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis , Suction-Based, Plasma Energy-Based), Application (Hair Removal, Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation, Fat Reduction & Body Contouring, Skin Tightening, Cellulite Reduction, Others), End User (Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals, Home-Use), Distribution Channel (Indirect, Direct), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market
Aesthetic energy based devices can be defined as a type of medical devices category through which the surgeon can perform the cosmetic surgery, remove unwanted hair, removal of extra fat, anti –aging among others. People are more aware regarding the appearance. The skin and skin related problems are being cured using the cosmetic surgery by the trained and professional surgeon. Many researches are being performed to get the innovative solution regarding the market growth.
Top Key Players:
- ALLERGAN,
- Alma Lasers,
- Bausch Health,
- Cutera,
- Asclepion Laser Technologies,
- Hologic, Inc.,
- Lumenis, Sciton, Inc.,
- CANDELA CORPORATION.,
- Venus Concept,
- ENDYMED MEDICAL.,
- ERCHONIA CORPORATION.,
- Fotona,
- LUTRONIC,
- Quanta System.,
- SharpLight Technologies Inc,
- TRIA BEAUTY,
- Ulthera, Inc.,
- IRIDEX Corporation
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising awareness regarding the safe use of aesthetic product among men is help in the growth of the market
- Increasing trends of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedure will boost the market growth in the forecast period.
- Increase in the number of aging population acts as a market driver
- Easy availability of innovative and user friendly treatment also augments the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High amount of risk and compliances associated with the use of aesthetic market may hinder the growth of the market
- Easy availability of beauty products substitutes can obstruct the market growth
- No provision of reimbursement is another factor that will also inhibit the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Cynosure, announced the launch of two products the TempSure Firm handpiece and a petite mask for SculpSure. The “TempSure” provides the monopolar radiofrequency energy that heals the body and reduce the cellulite into the body through massage. Petite submental mask help the practitioner to reduce the submental fat of patients with a narrow jawline. The treatment is helpful for the patients with a BMI range of 49
- In April 2017, Synergy MedSales Inc, announced their merger with FormaTK to launch a new laser technology during the “American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery” annual conference that provides solution of permanent hair reduction, rejuvenates photo and cure acne and among others. With this merger the portfolio and market presence is expected to expand for Synergy MedSales Inc.
Market Segmentations:
Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market is segmented on the basis of
- Technology
- Application
- End-User
- Distribution Channel
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Technology
- Laser-Based
- Light-Based
- Electromagnetic Energy-Based
- Ultrasound-Based
- Cryolipolysis
- Suction-Based
- Plasma Energy-Based
By Application
- Hair Removal
- Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation
- Fat Reduction & Body Contouring
- Skin Tightening
- Cellulite Reduction
- Others
By End User
- Hospital
- Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics
- Home-Use
By Distribution Channel
- Indirect
- Direct
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market
Global aesthetic energy-based device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares aesthetic energy-based devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
