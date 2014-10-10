Global Small Drones Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in procurement of small drones by military, Increase in commercial application such as surveying and mapping and Advancement in the technology. Global Small Drones Market By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid/Transitional), Application (Military, Civil & Commercial, Homeland Security, Consumer), MTOW(<5 Kilograms, 5-25 Kilograms, 25-150 Kilograms), Payload (Cameras, CBRN Sensors, Electronic Intelligence, UAV Radar), Power Source (Lithium-ion, Solar Cells, Hybrid Cells, Fuel Cells), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors’ currently working global small drones market are:

Skycatch Inc,

Airbus S.A.S,

L3 WESCAM,

Sci Aero Group,

Uav Factory,

Danish Aviation Systems Aps,

C-Astral d.o.o,

Trek Aerospace, Inc,

YUNEEC,

Boeing,

Thales Group,

Parrot Drones SAS,

Aeryon Labs

others

Competitive Analysis

Global small drones market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of small drones market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

Drones are the unpiloted aerial vehicles or in simple terms they are robotic devices with several features such as aerial flying without pilot. Small drones, are unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs).. Small drones can vary in sizes from micro aerial vehicle to man-portable. Further, these drones can be equipped with GPS, Lasers and high resolution cameras. There are wide applications of drones in the field of military and commercial market.

Market Drivers:

Rise in procurement of small drones by military is driving the market growth

Enhanced usage of UAVs against terrorism is also boosting the market growth

Advancement in the payload technology found mainly in the miniature drones also act as a driver for this market

Rising demand for defense forces for improvised security can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Strict air-space regulations in developed and developing countries can restrict the market growth

Lack of skilled pilots to fly these small and advanced drones is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Small Drones Market

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid/Transitional

By MTOW

<5 Kilograms

5-25 Kilograms

25-150 Kilograms

By Payload

Cameras High-Resolution Cameras Multispectral Cameras Hyperspectral Cameras Thermal Cameras EO/IR Cameras

CBRN Sensors

Electronic Intelligence

UAV Radar Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar



By Power Source

Lithium-ion

Solar Cells

Hybrid Cells

Fuel Cells

By Application

Military Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Battle Damage Management

Civil & Commercial Precision Agriculture Remote Sensing Inspection Monitoring Photography & Film Production Surveying and Mapping Product Delivery Wildlife Research & Preservation Scientific Research Media Coverage

Homeland Security Border Management Traffic Monitoring Fire Fighting & Disaster Management Search & Rescue Law Enforcement Maritime Security

Consumer Prosumer Hobbyist/DIY

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

DJI announced the launch of their latest portable drone named “Mavic Pro”, equipped with a 4K camera weighing just around 430 grams. The product is a highly compact and tiny drone enabling users to capture photos and videos with utmost ease and comfort. The product has been designed with “FlightAutonomy 2.0” enabling greater safety during flights

Delair-Tech announced that they had acquired Trimble’s Belgium operations for Gatewing Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) dealing with its engineering and manufacturing. This acquisition is a strategic step in Delair-Tech’s focus on establishing themselves as a consolidated provider of commercial UAS. This will improve the technological knowledge of Delair-Tech while also enhancing the capability of production of industrial mini-drones.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

