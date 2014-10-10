Dairy Products Processing Equipment Industry report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.

Global dairy products processing equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for dairy products and rising usage of automation process for production are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Dairy Products Processing Equipment Market

Dairy products processing equipment are that equipment which is specially designed for processing milk and other products. This equipment is used primarily before carrying to concentrate processed milk. There main function is to help the milk to be preserved for longer time duration. They are mainly used in the dairy industries so they can meet the rising demand for the packed and nutritional product. They are widely used in application such as butter & buttermilk, protein ingredients, fresh dairy products, cheese, milk powder and other.

Top Key Players:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft,

SPX FLOW,

Krones AG,

Tetra Pak International S.A.,

ALFA LAVAL,,

M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A,

Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.,

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V.,

Coperion GmbH,

Van den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment B.V.,

GEMAK,

Sealtech Engineers Private Limited,

Inoxpa S.A.,

Stephan Machinery.,

SSP Pvt. Ltd,

Saputo Inc.,

Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd,

Dairy Tech India.,

ABL TECHNOLOGIES LTD,

Varsha Engineers

among others.

Global Dairy Products Processing Equipment Market By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers, and Blenders; Separators, Evaporators & Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment, Others), Application (Processed Milk, Fresh Dairy Products, Butter & Buttermilk, Cheese, Milk Powder, Protein Ingredients), Operation (Automatic, Semi- Automatic), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Food Specialty Stores, Convenient Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing production of milk due to rising consumption of dairy products enhances the growth of this market

Growing demand for multifunctional dairy equipment also acts as a market driver

Rising automation by technology provider can accelerate the growth of this market

Rising disposable income will contribute as a factor for this market growth

Availability of advanced dairy processing equipment drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing energy cost will restrict the market growth

Declination dairy products will also hamper the growth of this market

High production cost impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Lactalis announced the acquisition of Prabhat Dairy’s milk processing business. With this acquisition, Prabhat will be developing their cattle feed business and will expand themselves with the production of animal nutrition and animal genetics. This acquisition will also help both the companies to strengthen their position in the market

In July 2018, Bruker announced the acquisition of Lactotronic B.V. so they can expand their product range for milk and dairy quality control analysers. This acquisition will also help the company to strengthen their market position and with Lactoronic technologies they can enhance their food analysis offerings

Customize report of “Global Dairy Products Processing Equipment Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Dairy Products Processing Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Operation

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Pasteurizers

Homogenizers

Mixers, and Blenders

Separators

Evaporators & Dryers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Others

By Application

Processed Milk

Fresh Dairy Products

Butter & Buttermilk

Cheese

Milk Powder

Protein Ingredients

By Operation

Automatic

Semi- Automatic

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

Global dairy products processing equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dairy products processing equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

