The Anti-Money Laundering Software market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. This Anti-Money Laundering Software market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1017.65 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3167.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for cloud- based solution is driving the growth of this market.

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Component (Software, Service), Product (Transaction Monitoring, Currency Transaction Reporting, Customer Identity Management, Compliance Management), Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premises), End- Use (BFSI, Defense and Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

Anti- money laundering software is software that is used to monitor customer data and detect any unusual transaction and is widely is used financial and legal industries. Unusual transaction includes suddenly increasing or withdrawal of large amount of money. Transaction monitoring system, customer identity monitoring system, current transaction reporting and compliance management software are some of the common software that are used in AML software. The AML software is used for data management, predictive analysis, procedural filtering etc.

Top Key Players:

Accenture,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Fiserv, Inc,

Open Text Corporation,

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.,

Oracle,

FICO TONBELLER,

Ascent Business,

com,,

BAE Systems.,

ACI Worldwide, Inc.,

Actimize,

NameScan,

Verafin Inc.,

LexisNexis,

INETCO Systems Ltd,

Global RADAR,

Experian plc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in IT by banks is driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of money laundering is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained IT professionals is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the anti- money laundering software is another factor restraining market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Chainalysis announced the launch of their new anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solution- Know Your Transaction (KYT). This is specially designed so that during every transaction. The main is to reduce the price volatility and provide a technology cross a comprehensive suite of cryptocurrencies and tokens.

In August 2017, 3i Infotech Limited announced the launch of their new AMLOCKLite – FS anti- money laundering solutions which is specially designed for non-banking Financial companies so that they can detect the abnormal activities. Its main aim is to improve the efficiency by minimizing the losses. It also helps in simplifying the KYC process and identify unusual transaction.

Market Segmentations:

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Product

Deployment Type

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Software

Service

By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By End- Use

BFSI

Defense and Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

Global anti- money laundering software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti- money laundering software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

