Automotive Interior Materials Market Expectation Surges With Rising Demand And Changing Trends
The Automotive Interior Materials Market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.
Global Automotive Interior Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 61.493 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 88.459 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth in this market is getting increased as the demand for own cars increasing.
Global Automotive Interior Materials Market By Type (Thermoplastic Polymers, Fabric, Leather, Plastics, Metals, Composites, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Others), Application (Seating, Dashboards, Airbag & Seat Belt, Door Panel, Carpet & Headliner, Interior Trim, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Automotive Interior Materials Market
An automotive interior material comes in various segments; the purpose is not only to enhance the look from inside of the car but also to enhance the efficiency of a vehicle by reducing the weight of the interiors. Demand increased due to meet customer and government demands for safety while helping to reduce weight and C02 output. On the other hand, improper disposal of effluent from the tanning industry may hinder the growth of the market.
Top Key Players:
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG,
- Stahl Holdings BV,
- Lear Corporation,
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation,
- Technical Textile Services Ltd.,
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG,
- Faurecia S.A.,
- Delphi Technologies,
- Grammer AG,
- Johnson Controls,
- Grupo Antolin,, ,
- Henkel Corporation,
- Auto textile S.A.,
- Shamkem Multifab Limited,
- Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.,
- Magna International Inc,,
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation,
- Celanese Corporation,
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for focusing on technological advancement.
- Increasing demand for own cars & Improving life standard
Market Restraints:
- Improper disposal of effluent from the tanning industry may hinder the growth of the market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, Japanese materials company Asahi Kasei Corp., as part of a long-term strategy to triple its automotive business, said it plans to acquire U.S. interiors supplier Sage Automotive Interiors Inc. in a deal valued at $1.1 billion. Sage is a Tier 2 supplier of seat fabric and other automotive interior
- In May 2018, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry announced the portfolio of SABIC polypropylene (PP) compounds. This will deliver a soft feel performance in unpainted, low gloss automotive interior components. The new compound will offer luxurious haptics and finishes to meet the emerging need of the market.
Customize report of “Global Automotive Interior Materials Market” as per customers requirement also available.
Market Segmentations:
Global Automotive Interior Materials Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Type
- Leather
- Thermoplastic polymers
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Poly-vinyl-chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- others
- Fabric
- Plastic
- Metal
- Composite
By Vehicle type
- Light commercial vehicles
- Heavy commercial vehicles
- Passenger Vehicles
- others
By Application
- Seating
- Dashboards
- Airbag & seat belt
- Door panel
- Carpet & headliner
- Interior trim
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Interior Materials Market
The global automotive interior materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive interior materials market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
