The Automotive Interior Materials Market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 61.493 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 88.459 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth in this market is getting increased as the demand for own cars increasing.

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market By Type (Thermoplastic Polymers, Fabric, Leather, Plastics, Metals, Composites, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Others), Application (Seating, Dashboards, Airbag & Seat Belt, Door Panel, Carpet & Headliner, Interior Trim, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Automotive Interior Materials Market

An automotive interior material comes in various segments; the purpose is not only to enhance the look from inside of the car but also to enhance the efficiency of a vehicle by reducing the weight of the interiors. Demand increased due to meet customer and government demands for safety while helping to reduce weight and C02 output. On the other hand, improper disposal of effluent from the tanning industry may hinder the growth of the market.

Top Key Players:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG,

Stahl Holdings BV,

Lear Corporation,

Toyota Boshoku Corporation,

Technical Textile Services Ltd.,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

Faurecia S.A.,

Delphi Technologies,

Grammer AG,

Johnson Controls,

Grupo Antolin,, ,

Henkel Corporation,

Auto textile S.A.,

Shamkem Multifab Limited,

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.,

Magna International Inc,,

Calsonic Kansei Corporation,

Celanese Corporation,

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for focusing on technological advancement.

Increasing demand for own cars & Improving life standard

Market Restraints:

Improper disposal of effluent from the tanning industry may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Japanese materials company Asahi Kasei Corp., as part of a long-term strategy to triple its automotive business, said it plans to acquire U.S. interiors supplier Sage Automotive Interiors Inc. in a deal valued at $1.1 billion. Sage is a Tier 2 supplier of seat fabric and other automotive interior

In May 2018, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry announced the portfolio of SABIC polypropylene (PP) compounds. This will deliver a soft feel performance in unpainted, low gloss automotive interior components. The new compound will offer luxurious haptics and finishes to meet the emerging need of the market.

Market Segmentations:

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Leather

Thermoplastic polymers

Polystyrene (PS)

Poly-vinyl-chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

others

Fabric

Plastic

Metal

Composite

By Vehicle type

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

others

By Application

Seating

Dashboards

Airbag & seat belt

Door panel

Carpet & headliner

Interior trim

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Interior Materials Market

The global automotive interior materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive interior materials market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

