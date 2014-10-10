Commerce Cloud market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.

The global commerce cloud market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 25.04% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase need to manage the multiple storefronts along with the technological advancements across the industries is supporting the market growth.

Our Report offers:-

Global Commerce Cloud Market By Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Platform, Services), Application (Grocery and Pharmaceuticals, Fashion and Apparel, Electronics, Bookstores, and Furniture, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Commerce Cloud Market

Commerce cloud is the cloud based software as a service e-commerce platform, which enables organisations to enhance their efficiency. Organizations are incorporating various cloud solutions in order to improve performance and reduce operational cost, which is impacting positively on the global commerce cloud market. It offers features such as data-driven commerce insights, product recommendations and generation to one-to-one predictions which enhances the demand of the market.

Top Key Players:

IBM,

SAP,

com, inc.,

Apttus Corporation,

Episerver,

Oracle,

Magento,

Shopify,

BigCommerce Pty. Ltd.,

Digital River, Inc,

Elastic Path Software Inc.,

VTEX,

commercetools GmbH,

Kibo Commerce,

Sitecore,

AOE GmbH,

OSF Commerce Deloitte,

among others

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of commerce cloud solutions is one of the factor boosting the market growth

Many companies focus towards the customization of customer experience; this factor also uplifts the market growth Surge in the number of online businesses is expected to upscale the global commerce cloud market growth

It assists in managing and previewing the site catalog, promotions merchandising among others in one single view; this will augment the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Uncertainty in using cloud-based solutions will act as a market restraint

Security concerns related to cloud can restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Wirecard, worldwide supplier of internet technology and financial services integrated salesforce commerce cloud where the customer has access to the Wirecard digital financial commerce platform. This will result into optimal payment experience. By using this platform merchants are able to simplify their payment process. This addition of new platform is going to impact positively on the global commerce cloud market

In October 2019, cloud Commerce Company Kibo Commerce (Kibo) to acquire premier testing and optimization supplier, Monetate which will expand the reach of Kibo’s end-to-end cloud commerce platform providing customers with robust, personalized commerce experience. This latest move by Kibo is expected to create personalized customer experience in the global commerce cloud market

Customize report of “Global Commerce Cloud Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Commerce Cloud Market is segmented on the basis of

Organization Size

Component

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Component

Platform

Services

By Application

Grocery and Pharmaceuticals

Fashion and Apparel

Electronics, Bookstores, and Furniture

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Commerce Cloud Market

Global commerce cloud Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commerce cloud market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

