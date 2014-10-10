Global Cerebellar Agenesis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emgerence of drugs used to treat risk associated with cerebellar agenesis such as ataxia and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Cerebellar Agenesis is also known as cerebellar aplasia is rare neurodevelopmental disorders in which cerebellum is either completely absent or is smaller than it should be. It is associated with the impairment of motor function (ataxia), psychomotor delays as well as low muscle tone called hypotonia. Patients with cerebellar disorders often have variable degree of cognitive impairments.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cerebellar agenesis treatment market are Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Graviti Pharma, LANNETT, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, WOCKHARDT, Novartis AG, ALLERGAN, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Bionpharma Inc, CMP Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mylan N.V., Aurobindo Pharma, Inventia Healthcare Limited, Epic Pharma, LLC, Covis Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others

Market Drivers

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Family history of cerebellar agenesis is driving the growth of the market

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of symptoms associated with cerebellar agenesis is enhancing the market

Segmentation: Global Cerebellar Agenesis treatment Market

By Therapy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

By Drugs

N-Methyl- D-Aspartate (NMDA) Receptor Antagonist Amantadine Memantine Hydrochlorid

Serotonin (5-Hydroxytryptamine1a) Agonist Buspirone Olanzapine and Fluoxetine

Glutamatergic Neurotransmission Blocker Riluzole

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

Competitive Analysis:

Global cerebellar agenesis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global cerebellar agenesis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

