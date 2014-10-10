Europe Smart Mirror Market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.

Europe smart mirror market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Complete report on Europe Smart Mirror Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages

Market Definition: Europe Smart Mirror Market

The smart mirror is also known as virtual mirror. The smart is the mirror embedded with electronic and smart technologies such as IoT, augmented reality, high quality electronic displays and many others technology. Additionally, smart mirror can control using smart phones, computers or tablets. Smart mirror most used in automotive industry and in retail shop to give better comfort to the users. Many luxury retail shops used smart mirror to offers virtual dressing room to the customers. The smart mirror has wide application in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, retail and marketing, consumer and others.

Europe Smart Mirror Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Smart Material, Embedded Technologies), Type (Exterior Mirror, Interior Mirror), Functionality (Connected, Non-Connected), Augmented Reality Feature (AR-Smart Mirror, Non AR-Smart Mirror), Application (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Marketing, Consumer and Others), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top Key Players:

ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC,

Séura,

Murakami Corporation,

Ficosa Internacional SA, S.L.,

Mirrocool,

Memomi,

PERSEUS MIRRORS,

actiMirror,

GLANCE DISPLAYS,

On The Wall, Inc,

ad notam AG,

DENSION LTD,

Embrace,

Gentex Corporation,

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Magna International Inc acquired BÖCO Telemotive AG. to provide automotive electronics engineering services.

In October 2015, Magna International Inc acquired Stadco Ltd.AG. to provide independent Tier 1 Body-In-White.

In February 2015, Magna International Inc acquired Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions – Business to get into display and electronic components market.

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into smart material and embedded technologies.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into exterior mirrors and interior mirrors.

On the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into connected and non-connected.

On the basis of augmented reality feature, the market is segmented into AR smart mirror and non-AR smart mirror.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, retail and marketing consumer, others.

