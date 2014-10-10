Europe Commodity Plastic market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this report gives you understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. This Europe Commodity Plastic market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Europe commodity plastic market is expected to reach USD 714.66 billion by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

A commodity plastic is the types of plastics that are used in a wide variety of applications and have day to day usage. Most of the commodity plastics have billions of applications, including packaging, electronics, automobiles and healthcare. Most commonly commodity plastics resins are transformed into sheets & films for further use. Some plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are directly molded in bottles and other forms.

Market Definition: Europe Commodity Plastic Market

Top Key Players:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,

DowDuPont,

Exxon Mobil,

Sinopec Corporattion,

BASF SE,

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.,

Braskem,

Eni S.P.A,

Ineos,

LG Chem, Ltd.,

LOTTE Chemical,

Nova Chemicals Corporation,

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited,

Westlake Chemical Corporation

among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Borealis AG announced to expand its product portfolio for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), under the brand name Borealis Bormed PL8830-PH for the healthcare industry

In September 2018, Bayport Polymers, LLC , a joint venture of Borealis AG announced to build a polyethylene unit at its production site in Bayport, Texas with a production capacity of 625,000-ton-per-year.

In September 2018, ENI S.P.A. opened a new elastomer plant in Ferrara, which will supply the elastomers and other plastics products to the automotive industry, in order to full fill the growing demand for plastics and rubber products from automotive industry.

Market Segmentations:

Europe Commodity Plastic Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical and others.

On the Basis of Countries (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

