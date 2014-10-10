Nanodiamonds are typically manufactured using high-pressure high temperature (HPHT), chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and detonation. Diamonds manufactured using the detonation method are used extensively due to their relatively lower costs of production. Also, excellent mechanical, optical and thermal properties, high surface areas and tunable characteristics make it widely suitable for large-scale commercial applications. Additionally, nanodiamonds are extensively utilized as reinforcement additives in metal coatings, which increases its mechanical and friction characteristics.

The report covers the current scenario and the assessment of economic prospects of the global nanodiamonds market trends based on ongoing developments. The report details global nanodiamonds market share applications as well as focusses on is its demand in key geographies. The report also covers the detailed analysis of the global production volume of nanodiamonds as well as company profiles of key manufacturers.

Key Players: Henan Yuxing Sino-Crystal Micron Diamond, Diacel Corporation, Beijing Grish Hitech Co., Ltd., Henan Union Abrasives Corp, Adamas Technologies, NanoTech Lubricants, Carbodeon Ltd. Oy, Microdiamant, NanoDiamond Products Limited, Ray Techniques Ltd., and SINTA.

Upcoming applications of nanodiamonds in electronic & polymer industry, chemical industry, primarily for styrene production is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in coming years. Extensive research is being undertaken by institutes to incorporate nanodiamonds in biomedical applications which are expected to open new opportunities for growth of the market over the next few years. In addition, ongoing nanodiamonds market trends such as change-transfer catalyst, laser-initiating explosives, sintering compacts, plasma-sprayed metal-diamond coatings, precursors for CVD, and hydrogen power engineering is expected to propel the growth over the next decade.

Europe nanodiamonds market was valued at USD 3.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Nanodiamonds were first synthesized in the Soviet Union. Since then, nanodiamonds have gained commercial popularity in the last decade, opening opportunities within various industrial processes. Lubricants, coatings, and abrasives are some of the popular uses of nanodiamonds. Presence of large manufacturing sector in Eastern Europe has resulted in the setup of numerous nanodiamond vendors in the region.

The growth of the electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries in the region are expected to result in substantial domestic demand. Nonetheless, huge capabilities of manufacturing nanodiamonds have resulted in the region establishing itself as the largest exporter over the past few years. The global nanodiamonds market size is also impacted by the presence of a limited number of manufacturers, of with majority are small-scale players.

Although widely used, several of these manufacturers had already started setting up their production units outside of North America, which resulted in the demand for nanodiamonds being redirected towards economical manufacturing zones of Asia Pacific and Central & South America. As China is the largest producer of nanodiamonds, several countries import the product from the country. Products are supplied to the consumer through two distribution channels, viz., direct supply agreements and third-party agreements. In cases where the product is to be traded, distribution often occurs via third-party agents including wholesalers and distributors.

